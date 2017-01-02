Facebook Live rolls as 2 men attack victim during home invasion

Thursday night, flood victims in Livingston Parish got one last chance for help before FEMA's proof of loss deadline next month.More >>
On Thursday, United Healthcare wrote a love letter to the community when it wrote a check to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF).More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, April 6More >>
According to officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department, a pedestrian was struck and killed on Florida Blvd. Thursday night.More >>
The third day of a trial involving the former Sons of Guns reality star, Will Hayden, concluded with Hayden taking the stand. Hayden is accused of raping two young girls over the course of two decades.More >>
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
A Detroit doctor who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car and was struck by a vehicle has died.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
