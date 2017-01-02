Facebook Live rolls as 2 men attack victim during home invasion

Facebook live is credited for the arrest of two men who are accused of battering a person after breaking into a home.

According to the probable cause report, the incident happened on Sunday, January 1 at a home on Titian Ave.

Police identified Keeson Davis, 26, and Tony Green, 24, as the two suspects involved in the home invasion and battery. Green recorded a portion of the incident live on Facebook.

Investigators say the duo knocked on the victim’s door, grabbed and battered the victim, and damaged windows to the residence before fleeing the scene.

After fleeing, the report adds, the victim’s vehicle was hit by the suspects’ vehicle in the 5000 block of Prescott Rd.

“[They’ proceeded to physically assault the victim with knives, causing great bodily harm, for which the victim had to be transported to the hospital via EMS.

Davis and Green were later arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. They are both charged with damage to property, simple battery, attempted simple kidnapping, attempted second-degree murder, and aggravated damage to property.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.