Zachary Richard and kids wow New Iberia

Singer Zachary Richard and "Les Etoiles d'Ibérie" immersion students from North Lewis Elementary in New Iberia released a French song, "La Belle Vie" on Dec. 13, 2016.

Filmed by Eric Breaux, the music video stars the immersion kids and New Iberia's tourism assets, including Avery Island, the birthplace of Tabasco, and the plantation Shadows-on-the-Teche.

Richard co-wrote the song with the children and recorded the music with Roddie Romero, Eric Adcock, Gary Usie and Tony Daigle.

"This was a labor of love that started with a visit to the French Immersion class of Sébastien Hoonhorst at North Lewis Elementary School in New Iberia, La," Richard said. "We managed to write a song during my visit in the spring of 2016 and the project was launched. With help and support of the whole community, we were able to record the song and shoot the video. La Belle Vie (the good life) is the result and the proof of just how good life can be."

The song can be viewed and downloaded at LesEtoilesdIberie.com. Sales benefit French education in Louisiana.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.