2017 starts off with four shootings, one deadly

Despite the lowest homicide rate in about a decade last year, 2017 started off violent. There were four shootings, one of them deadly, all within seven hours. "We saw a decrease last year in more than what it had been in a decade," said BRPD Chief Carl Dabadie.

The murder rate in East Baton Rouge Parish, specifically within the city limits of Baton Rouge, d ropped to its lowest in nearly 10 years.

Chief Dabadie credits the police department's street operations, B.R.A.V.E. initiative, and the cooperation they have from citizens be it through community policing or people anonymously calling Crime Stoppers.

"We've gotten a lot better at our community calling us, give us tips, talking to our people and solve crime before they even happen," said Chief Dabadie.

But 2017 has not started off so quiet. The first murder of the year was on January 1st around 8:30 p.m. at Mohican Prescott Crossover. Asha Davis, 29, was found dead inside her home. About three hours later, an armed robbery led to a shooting at Choctaw Dr. near N. 38th. About two hours later, a 21-yr-old was shot three times while popping fireworks on Ben Hur Rd. right off of Burbank Dr. Police said they do not know yet where the shots came from or who shot him.

The victim is now paralyzed from those gunshots. "Although the bullet did not end his life, it did in a way. Being paralyzed from the neck down will be a lifelong struggle for this man," said Chief Dabadie.

Around 3 a.m., there was another armed robbery that led to a shooting at Prescott Rd.

"I don't think it paints a picture for the year. I think it's just coincidence that it happened that day. Violence in our community is something that is going to take years to resolve and it's going to start at home and it has to start with our young generation," said Chief Dabadie.

As of now, police do not have any suspects in any of the four shootings. Anyone with any information on any of the four shootings and the murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.







