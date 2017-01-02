Man arrested for starting fire at Walmart

A Baton Rouge man was arrested on Jan 2, 2017, after Baton Rouge Fire Investigators determined he was responsible for starting a fire Walmart on O’Neal Lane on November 13, 2016 at around 3:20 a.m.

The Eastside Fire Department responded to the Walmart fire, and called Baton Rouge Fire Investigators for assistance.

Galen Lee Carber, 21, was arrested for starting the fire, after authorities determined that Carber intentionally ignited items on the cosmetics aisle by using a cigarette lighter.

Along with starting the fire, Carber stole a pair of ear rings and a bottle of face wash. The fire and the items taken caused about $226,000 in damages and loss of sales.

Carber is charged with aggravated arson and theft of goods.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.