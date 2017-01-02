Suspect wanted for starting house fire

Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators are attempting to identify an individual who is suspected of starting a house fire on North Street on June 7, 2016 around 12:40 a.m.

The suspect was last seen wearing light colored clothing, and a bandana covering his mouth.

Anyone with information on this incident or on the suspect is urged to contact Fire Investigators at 225-354-1410 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

