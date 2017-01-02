The Walls Project seek volunteers, sponsorship for MLK Day Festival of Service

An ongoing Baton Rouge art project is currently looking for volunteers and sponsor for 4 days of community service planned for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend.

The Walls Project, a collaborative public art campaign, along with more than 70 organization will be participating in several community service projects over the course of January 13 until 16.

For the 2016 MLK Day of Service, they had more than 2,000 volunteers that came out to transform Main St. and the organization is looking to build on that momentum, extending the community cleanup efforts to a 4-day Festival of Service.

Community residents and volunteers will clean up blighted properties, plant gardens, paint murals, and help fix-up houses in the surrounding neighborhoods along Gus Young Avenue.

Volunteers and sponsorship are still needed to make the festival a success, organizers say. Volunteers can sign up for 5 hour shifts between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Monday. Volunteers can sign up as an individual, with a friend, or as part of a group.

On Sunday, January 15, everyone can attend service at either Star Hill Church at 1400 N Foster Dr. or St. Paul's Church at 3912 Gus Young Ave. during the morning to get to know their respective fellowships. According to the volunteer signup sheet, work parties and community BBQ will be immediately after until 5 p.m.

For sponsorship, they have 5 levels of support ranging from $250 to $10,000 for organizations or businesses that would like to make a contribution to help cover the costs of material, muralist fees, equipment rental. Sponsorships will go to help with the blight site cleanup, community garden, and mural site. Organization can also become a title co-presenter with a sponsorship as well.

Volunteers can sign up by filling out a signup sheet by clicking here. Organizations wanting to become a sponsor can do so by submitting a pledge sheet by clicking here.

Current and past sponsors of The Walls Project include: City of Baton Rouge, Mid City Redevelopment Alliance, City Year, BREC, Star Hill Church, St. Paul's Catholic Church, Metro Councilman Lamont Cole, 100 Black Men, United Way, Forum 35, and many more.

The Walls Project is a collaborative effort that started in November 2012 between members of the entrepreneurial real estate and social communities in Baton Rouge. What started as a grassroots community project between various act and progressive industries, organizers say, has grown into a statewide public art campaign. Their mantra is: "Commerce Creates Art Creates Commerce."

As of December 22, The Walls Project has completed 49 wall murals throughout East Baton Rouge Parish.

