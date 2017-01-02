EBRSO seeks man wanted on domestic abuse charge

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office released information Monday morning about a suspect being sought.

EBRSO reported Thailand Brooks, 29, of Baton Rouge, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery and unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling.

He is 5’7” tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

