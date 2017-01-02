Investigators: Fire that destroyed vacant house ruled arson

Investigators said a fire that destroyed a vacant house in Baton Rouge early Monday morning has been ruled arson.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened at a home on Lupine Avenue near Chippewa Street just before 12:30 a.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said flames were visible when firefighters arrived on the scene. He added the house was a total loss.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

