Investigators: Fire that destroyed vacant house ruled arson

Baton Rouge firefighters are on the scene of a fire behind the Frostop on Government St.More >>
On Wednesday, April 5, a topping-off ceremony was held for the third building at the Water Campus, located along the Nicolson corridor between downtown Baton Rouge and LSU.More >>
First Lady Donna Edwards, along with Prevent Child Abuse (PCA) in Louisiana and other local partners, will plant pinwheels at the capitol for Child Abuse Prevention Month.More >>
FEMA and Governor John Bel Edwards came under fire Wednesday, with Washington lawmakers calling Louisiana’s flood recovery efforts “disastrous.”More >>
A new concert venue is set to open in Mid-City Baton Rouge this summer.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, are trying to find out the identity of a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m.More >>
A 25-year-old is in jail for battery. She claims the 67-year-old with whom she brawled instigated the confrontation caught on video.More >>
A 3-month-old arrived at a hospital in Blytheville, Arkansas, with severe injuries, according to Blytheville Police Department.More >>
Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.More >>
The father cradled his 9-month-old twins, Aya and Ahmed, each in an arm, stroking their hair and choking back tears as he mumbled, "Say goodbye, baby, say goodbye" to their lifeless bodies.More >>
The U.N. Security Council is to hold an emergency meeting about Tuesday's attack, which activists say was one of the worst in the country's civil war.More >>
The U.S. government is reviewing a Ford recall of thousands of cars, SUVs and vans that can run low on coolant, overheat and catch fire after the company proposed a remedy that doesn't fix the coolant problem.More >>
