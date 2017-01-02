Report: LSU recruit Monty Rice flips commitment one day before enrollment

Alabama linebacker Monty Rice has decided to flip his commitment to LSU and will join the Georgia Bulldogs for the 2017-18 season.

Rice committed to LSU last month in a surprising fashion, choosing the Tigers over several other schools including Georgia.

According to Shea Dixion with lsu.247sports.com, on Monday, January 2, Rice decided to flip his commitment just before he was set to enroll in college.

Alabama LB Monty Rice has called #LSU and informed them that he's flipping to #UGA. Tough blow for the Tigers at LB. — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 2, 2017

Instead of heading to LSU's campus, which starts class for the Spring semester on January 3, Rice will now be headed to Athens to be apart of Georgia's 2017 class.

This latest move drops LSU down to 19 verbal commitments for the 2017 class, and reduces early enrollment players from 7 to 6. According to Dixon, the Tigers have now dipped to the No. 7 recruting class in the country.

