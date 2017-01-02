Report: LSU recruit Monty Rice flips commitment one day before enrollment

12 hours after The Shot, Mississippi State returned to the American Airlines Center Saturday for their final practice and answer some final questions for the national championship game (Sunday 5pm ESPN).More >>
Morgan William's buzzer beater for the ages has Mississippi State in the national championship game.
Itty Bitty with the biggest shot of them all. The final hour of March featured not just the biggest moment in Mississippi State history but one of the legendary tales in the NCAA Women's Tournament. Morgan William's buzzer beater in overtime gave the Bulldogs a 66-64 victory over the four-time defending national champions UConn. MSU snapped the Huskies 111 game winning streak in style to advance to the national championship game. It'll be an all SEC matchup for the biggest prize in
Gamecock nation was certainly thrilled for Dawn Staley and her team after Friday night's big win.
South Carolina will play for its first national championship on Sunday after defeating No. 2 seed Stanford 62-53 in the Final Four.
