Storms bring heavy rain, high winds to south Louisiana

Tin roof that was on top of shingles blew off Livonia City Hall. (Source: Viewer)

Parts of Louisiana saw heavy rain and high winds, resulting in damage in some areas, as severe weather rolled through Monday.

A tornado watch is in effect for the entire WAFB viewing area. It is scheduled to remain in effect until 8 p.m.

There are reports of roof damage, downed trees and power outages.

Peak wind gust of 44 mph so far at @BTRairport #LAwx pic.twitter.com/jGYCZboZkm — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) January 2, 2017

There were several reports of damage in central Louisiana, namely Avoyelles Parish.

The Storm Prediction Center had placed the area under an "enhanced" risk of severe weather, meaning there was a 30 percent chance of seeing severe weather within a 25-mile radius.

