Power outage in Baton Rouge affects thousands

Entergy's website reported a power outage in Baton Rouge that had a few thousand customers in the dark Monday morning.

The outage extended from near Industriplex Boulevard south to near Manchac Road and from near Siegen Lane east Airline Highway Park and Fairgrounds.

About 4,500 customers were affected. As of noon, only a little more than 200 still didn't have lights.

It is unknown what caused the outage, but crews are working to get power restored.

Entergy Outage Map

