Suspect arrested in fatal New Year’s Day shooting of 29-year-old

Thuyen Tran had just locked up her business, Solar Nails, located on N Sherwood Forest Dr. when her entire night shifted.More >>
Thuyen Tran had just locked up her business, Solar Nails, located on N Sherwood Forest Dr. when her entire night shifted.More >>
With two weeks to go in the 2017 legislative session, tensions boiled over at the capitol with House Democrats and Republicans locking heads over taxes and the budget.More >>
With two weeks to go in the 2017 legislative session, tensions boiled over at the capitol with House Democrats and Republicans locking heads over taxes and the budget.More >>
A body was discovered on Choctaw Dr. at N Acadian Thwy. Thursday evening around 6:30 p.m.More >>
A body was discovered on Choctaw Dr. at N Acadian Thwy. Thursday evening around 6:30 p.m.More >>
In the Senate Thursday, a panel of lawmakers advanced a bill banning public school teachers from paddling special needs students.More >>
In the Senate Thursday, a panel of lawmakers advanced a bill banning public school teachers from paddling special needs students.More >>
One male victim was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon, accordingot Baton Rouge Police.More >>
One male victim was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon, accordingot Baton Rouge Police.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.More >>
The victim, Melissa Smith, jumped on to the hood of her car to stop the thieves.More >>
The victim, Melissa Smith, jumped on to the hood of her car to stop the thieves.More >>