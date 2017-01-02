Suspect arrested in fatal New Year’s Day shooting of 29-year-old

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on January 1.

Thailand Brooks, 29, was arrested by the State Police Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, February 21 around noon. Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute between Brooks and the victim, Asha Davis, 29.

Around 8:30 p.m. on January 1, officers responded to shooting on the 4100 block of Mohican-Prescott Crossover, where Davis was found dead in her residence.

Brooks will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a second degree murder charge.

