EBR Mayor-President Elect Sharon Weston-Broome inauguration ceremony

The new year means new leadership for East Baton Rouge Parish.

Incoming Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome hostS her inauguration and celebration ceremony Monday. The evening will begin with the inauguration ceremony inside the Raising Cane's River Center Theatre at 5 p.m. A following celebration ceremony will take place at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center around 6:30 p.m.

Both events are open to the public.

Weston-Broome kicked off the 2017 inaugural events on Sunday with the "Celebration of Faith" event held at Star Hill Church in Baton Rouge. Last week, the mayor-elect held a news conference announcing that all of the city-parish government heads will stay in place as she works to build her own team.

Those planning to attend the inauguration ceremony are asked to consider bringing a non-perishable food item to restock the shelves of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

