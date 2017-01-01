LSU commit Myles Brennan leads team to Under Armour All-American Game victory

LSU recruit Myles Brennan passed for a game-high 111 yards and found MVP Jeff Thomas for a 44-yard touchdown, as Team Armour took the lead for good and beat Team Highlight 24-21 in the Under Armour All-American Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sunday.

Brennan completed 7-of-13 passes after a slow start in the first quarter.

"The speed of the game changed a lot, you know, from high school," Brennan said. "The DBs close on the ball a lot quicker. The windows for the receiver to get open, it's more like you have to throw him open. He's not really open. I learned that and it's something I'm going to take with me to LSU."

Former U-High standout Dylan Moses, an Alabama commit, led Team Armour with a record 10 solo tackles. Southern Lab's Chris Allen and Plaquemine's Todd Harris played in the game for Team Highlight, while a total of six LSU commits played in the game.

St James quarterback Lowell Narcisse and Murfreesboro, Tennessee wide receiver Jacoby Stevens were other LSU commits selected for the game who didn't play because of injury.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.