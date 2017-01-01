Celebration of faith seeks unity ahead of Sharon Weston Broome's inauguration

Sharon Weston Broome kicked off her inauguration festivities with a celebration of faith at Star Hill Church Sunday evening just one day before she officially takes office as the next mayor of Baton Rouge.

Hundreds of people gathered at the church on North Foster Drive to usher in a new era under Weston Broome’s leadership with song and prayer. "I am so humbled and honored first of all to see all of you here tonight to join me and my church family and everyone in this celebration of faith" Weston Broome said.

Weston Broome's remarks were brief but focused on her vision for the city-parish, namely one that heals wounds and builds bridges of togetherness in the new year. "We move forward into 2017 with great expectation of what is going to take place for our city and parish," the mayor-president elect added.

She admitted there will be challenges facing the city as she takes office but said she is looking forward to accepting the responsibility, and leading while relying heavily on her faith. "I think a leader of strong faith makes a good leader for this city and parish and I stand on that," Weston Broome said.

Weston Broome says, while she may be tasked with serving as mayor, moving the city-parish forward will be a community effort. "I have offered myself up to serve as your mayor-president, but guess what, I need you to help me build," she added.

Weston Broome will officially be sworn in Monday evening at 5:00 p.m. at the River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts.

The inauguration is open to the public.

