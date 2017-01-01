Man yells obscenities, threatens victim with gun

A Colorado man was arrested for threatening a victim with a firearm after an argument.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a disturbance on July St. in Baton Rouge. There it was found that Michael Foster, 27, was arguing with a victim and making threats.

The victim told police Foster allegedly threatened the him by saying "I got something for you; give me 30 seconds I got something for you." The victim said Foster then left the scene, but returned a few minutes later waving a firearm while yelling obscenities. The victim advised police that he feared Foster would use the pistol to kill him.

Foster has a previous record in the state of Colorado for menacing and domestic violence. He also had an active protective order.

Foster was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he faces charges of aggravated assault with firearm and violation of a protect order.

