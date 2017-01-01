Man arrested for impersonating an officer, drove with flashing police lights

A Baton Rouge man was arrested for falsely impersonating an officer while driving with flashing dashboard lights.

On December 31, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department, while on patrol on the 200 block of 3rd Street, observed 25-year-old Kolby Dummons driving northbound in a Chevy Impala with red and blue flashing lights on the dashboard, appearing to be a law enforcement vehicle.

As the Impala passed officers, they noticed Dummons had long dread locks and did not appear to be law enforcement. After running a check on the license plate of the Impala, officers discovered it was not a law enforcement vehicle.

According to officers, approximately 15 minutes later stopped Dummons on Convention at 3rd St., with lights still flashing. They also noticed marijuana in the center console, front seat, and passenger seat.

Dummons admitted to police to traveling from Park Forest to downtown Baton Rouge with the red and blue lights on and claimed to be employed the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security, who provided him with the lights, according to authorities.

Dummons was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of false personation of a peace officer and possession of marijuana. His bond is set at $10,000.

