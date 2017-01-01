EBR authorities make multiple DWI, traffic related arrests on New Year's Day

After a night of celebration and ringing in the new year, authorities in East Baton Rouge Parish made multiple arrests shortly after midnight.

According to a release of jail bookings made on January 1, authorities made multiple traffic related arrests, including at least 7 for driving while intoxicated.

Arresting agencies included the Baton Rouge Police Department, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police, and LSU Police Department.

According to reports, there were multiple arrests made for the following traffic violations between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.:

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (7)

Reckless operation of a vehicle (4)

Improper lane usage (2)

Headlights required (2)

Driving with an expired license or without a license (3)

Disobeying red light

Disturbing the peace

It must be noted some individuals arrested were charged with multiple offenses. There was only one DWI arrest made before midnight on New Year's Eve shortly after 7 p.m.

