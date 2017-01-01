Teen behind bars after allegedly raping a young girl at a sleepover

A Walker man is behind bars after authorities say he asked a 12-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him at a sleepover in May 2016.

On December 2, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department interview the young victim to which she told them she met Hunter Wayne Browning, 19, during a sleepover at a friend’s house.

According to police, while they, along with two other friends were playing video games, Browning allegedly asked the girl to go into another room, where he took off his pants and asked her to perform oral sex on him.

On December 9, detectives interviewed two witnesses, who also attended the sleepover. They told police Browning had been flirting with the victim while on a car ride with the group by calling the victim ‘sweetheart’ and making other sexually explicit statements to her.

The first witness told police he left the room to play video games before the incident, but on the morning after the sleepover was told by the second witness the victim performed oral sex on Browning.

The second witness, who was in the room when the alleged incident occurred, told police it was dark in the room and he could only hear sounds.

According to both witnesses, Browning bragged about the incident to them on separate occasions. One of the witnesses told police the victim originally denied having oral sex with Browning when confronted, but later admitted to it after found out Browning was bragging about it.

On December 14, the victim was able to identify Browning as the person who raped her out of a six-person photographic lineup.

Browning was arrested on December 31 by the Baton Rouge Department and booked in the Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of first degree rape and sexual battery. His bond is set at $125,000.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.