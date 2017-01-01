Fatal New Year’s Day crash leaves one dead in Hammond

Authorities say an early morning two-vehicle wrong direction crash took the life of a 23-year-old man on New Year's Day.

Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a fatal crash shortly after 5 a.m., on I-55 north of Wardline Road in Hammond.

Troopers say the crash claimed the life of Christian Delgado, of Hammond.

According to authorities, the initial investigation led troopers to determine the crash occurred as Delgado was driving a 1994 Honda Accord southbound in the northbound lane of I-55. They say Delgado crashed head-on into a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer travelling northbound.

Despite being properly restrained, Delgado sustained severe injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene by Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 46-year-old man of Greensboro, NC, was also properly restrained, authorities say, and was not injured in the crash.

Presently, troopers say impairment is suspected to have been a contributing factor in the crash. Blood samples from Delgado were taken for analysis as part of the investigation, as is standard in fatal crashes.

The other driver voluntarily provided a breath sample, authorities say, which showed no trace amounts of alcohol present.

Trooper Dustin Dwight says:

The difficult assignment of death notification continues to be one of the hardest elements of the Law Enforcement profession. Notification is even more difficult when Troopers know that the outcome was preventable. As 2017 begins, please take a moment to put the safety of you and your loved ones ahead of everything else. Aside from sound decisions behind the wheel, speak to your family and friends about the consequences of impaired driving. Remind them that putting on a seatbelt greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash. Speak to them about the dangers of distracted driving. The conversation you have today could be the difference tomorrow.

