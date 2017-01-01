Report: LSU defensive lineman Davon Godchaux to forego senior year, enter NFL Draft

LSU defensive lineman Davon Godchaux will forego his senior season with the Tigers and enter the NFL draft early, he announced in a post on social media Sunday.

In an Instrgam post Godchaux, a Plaquemine native and 3 year starter at LSU, says:

After a lot of thought and prayer with my family, I have decided to enter the 2017 NFL draft. This was a very difficult decision, but I know in my heart this is the best choice for me and my son, Davon Montel Godchaux II. Anytime you leave your home and family it's difficult to do, but LSU will always be my family. There is nothing more exciting than to step on the football field and represent LSU. I will continue to do that in the NFL...

Godchaux joins running back Leonard Fournette as juniors who have announced they will forego their senior year at LSU to enter into the draft, but there could be more to come. Underclassmen have until January 16 to declare for the draft.

