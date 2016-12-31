Deadly fire on Hendrick Dr. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Deadly fire on Hendrick Dr.

(Source: WAFB) (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner and the State Fire Marshall were called to investigate what sparked a deadly fire early Saturday morning.

The St. George Fire Department says a home on Hendrick Dr. went up in flames around 4:15 a.m.

We're told it took less than half an hour to get the fire under control. Firefighters found one adult dead at the scene. 

