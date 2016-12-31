Rain washes out Red Stick Revelry. organizers still plan midnight ceremony

Saturday marks the biggest Eve of the year, but thanks to constant rainfall in the metro area folks in Baton Rouge will have to celebrate the city's bicentennial without the spectacular fireworks show and minus the live music.

“This is actually our first time coming here," Kristen Parker said.

Red Stick organizers have been working hard for the past three years to make Baton Rouge a New Year's Eve destination, even drawing record crowds to the event last year. This time though, they say they had no choice but to pull the plug on the big night because there just was not enough break in the rain to get things set up in time.

"These things take hours to put up so when you talk about putting equipment up and you need for a fireworks show four dry hours, and it didn't look like we were going to get four dry hours today," Rannah Gray added.

Despite the wet weather, a small group of would-be revelers gathered at town square Saturday around noon as Mayor Kip Holden celebrated the city's 200th birthday with cake but many said the city was counting on this Red Stick Revelry to close the door on a tough 2016.

"We've been through a lot this year, so we're just here just with the family trying to have a good time," Rhenda Love said. "Specifically for the tumultuous 2016 year that it has been I think it's important to hopefully really continue to bring the community together," Parker added.

Even though most of the outdoor events were scrapped Saturday, officials said it is still important to ring in 2017 the right way, and they plan to have a countdown, and d rop the Red Stick at midnight to mark the new year.

Though it is not expected to be quite as festive as years past, organizers hope the rain will wash some positive vibes into 2017.

"It is very important that we kick that off and then hopefully next year we have a beautiful day and we're able to close out those ceremonies at another great Red Stick Revelry," Gray said.

Red Stick Revelry began four years ago as a way to make Baton Rouge a New Year’s Eve destination.

