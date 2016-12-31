Woman forged signature to pay rent

The Baton Rouge Police Department took a phone complaint from a 67 year-old victim on November 6, 2016, who stated one of her checks were taken without her permission.

Kristina Bradley, 22, an in-home sitter of the victim, allegedly stated she used the check to pay for her rent by forging the victims's signature on the check dated November 8, 2016, and wrote her address in the memo line of the check.

Officers located Bradley at her apartment. When asked about the check, Bradley allegedly stated she did sign the victim's name on the check and used it to pay her rent.

Bradley is charged with:

Forgery

Unauthorized use of an access device

Theft of assets from an aged/disabled person

Fugitive (EBRSO/Theft of goods)

