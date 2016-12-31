Ascension Parish Homeland Security announce sandbag locations

Due to the heavy rain threat expected over the next 48 hours the Ascension Parish Homeland Security (OHSEP) is working with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office 911 Central Dispatch Center to remind residents of the pre-filled sandbag locations throughout the Parish.

Should you experience flash flooding, please visit one of the locations below to obtain sandbags. This is for Ascension Parish Residents ONLY.

o Prairieville Fire Department - 14517 LA-73, Prairieville, LA 70769

o 5th Ward Fire Department - 39110 LA-22, Darrow, LA 70725

o 7th District Fire Department Station 71 - 13432 Roddy Rd, Gonzales, LA 70737

o St Amant Fire Department - 44465 Stringer Bridge Rd, St Amant, LA 70774

o Geismar Fire Department - 12171 LA-73, Geismar, LA 70734

o Ascension Parish DPW West (old building) - 725 Church Street, Donaldsonville, LA 70346

