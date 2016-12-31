Two of three suspects arrested in multiple  ATV thefts

Authorities have in custody two men who they say were involved in multiple side-by-side ATV thefts in Baton Rouge and Gonzales.

On December 30, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a rear beam alarm at the Friendly Yamaha on Airline Highway.

Upon arrival, deputies noticed at least 3 individuals inside of the locked storage facility. When deputies called out to them, they all ran into dark areas. Authorities set up a perimeter and notice one of the individuals on the roof of the business.

Deputies were let into the business by an employee and was able to take Donaldtello Jones, 19, into custody on the roof. A second alleged suspect, who is Jones’ nephew, was also taken in custody after being found hiding in the storage area. A third suspect is still at large.

After investigation, deputies determined the three suspects were able to gain entrance to the business through a hole cut in the fence on Southpark Drive, where they located a white Toyota Tundra truck with the keys in it and the engine still warm. The truck was also reported stolen through the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Deputies also observed the electrical meter and the control panel to the business was pulled from the wall with a small hole cut in the chain linked gate next to it.

Upon watching surveillance video from the business, deputies say the vehicle can be seen clearly enter the area of the fence on Southpark Dr. and the 3 suspect enter through the hole. After they entered the business, lights from the ATVs active and the rear camera lost signal from apparently being pulled from the wall, authorities say.

When taken into custody, Jones admitted to police that he and his nephew had been at the scene at the time of the burglary.

Authorities later determined Jones was the suspect in at least two other similar thefts of side-by-side ATVs.

On December 19, EBRSO responded to a burglary complaint at G.N. Gonzales, a motorcycle dealership, where the method of entry was similarly to the Friendly Yamaha theft to which a hole was cut in the fence and the electrical meter and panel was removed from the meter box.

Authorities say the suspects gained entry into the business by gaining access to the roof and cutting a hole in the fiberglass skylight. They say several ATV side-by-sides were stolen.

On December 15, deputies responded to the same dealership for a burglary complaint, which the same method of entry was used in an attempt to steal an ATV and the electrical devices were pulled to not activate an alarm.

Jones was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he was booked on the following charges:

Simple burglary - 3 counts

Simple criminal damage to property - 3 counts

Attempted theft of a motor vehicle - 2 counts

Theft of a motor vehicle - 3 counts

His bond is set at $95,000.

