Most Red Stick Revelry events cancelled due to rain

Officials with the Red Stick Revelry say most of the events to kick off 2017 will be cancelled due to inclement weather. Along with most events being cancelled, WAFB-TV's 11:35 p.m. broadcast is cancelled as well.

At the mid-day event, all arts and fitness activities for children were cancelled, but the Baton Rouge Bicentennial plaque dedication will be held at 11:20 a.m. in Galvez Plaza. There is also a Baton Rouge Bicentennial birthday cake that will be served in Town Square to anyone in the downtown area.

The concert that was planned for the evening featuring popular bands Bread Pudd’n and Phat Hat has been cancelled and the fireworks show at midnight is also cancelled.

However, the Red Stick will stop drop at midnight in the North Boulevard Town Square.

Red Stick Revelry was created to make Baton Rouge a destination for New Year’s Eve and all those planning to attend are encouraged to make plans to have dinner or enjoy entertainment downtown and see the Red Stick drop at midnight, kicking off the Baton Rouge Bicentennial Year.

Decisions to cancel events were made in consultation with local meteorologists, Baton Rouge Police and City-Parish officials based first on public safety and on the safety of sound and fireworks equipment needed to be constructed in place most of the day to hold the events.

