Fatal trailer fire early New Year's Eve morning kills one in St. George

Officials with the St. George Fire Department say a trailer caught fire early New Year's Eve, killing one person.

According to reports, firefighters were dispatched around 4 a.m. to a reported trailer fire off of Elliot Road. Upon arrival, they found the bedroom end of the trailer fully engulfed in flames.

At the time of arrival, the occupant could not be accounted for so a search began.

The fire was brought under control about 30 minutes later, when officials say they discovered the body of a deceased adult victim.

A St George fire investigator was called to the scene as were the Coroner and the State Fire Marshall shortly after the discovery, as well as East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and Emergency Medical Services.

Officials say the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

