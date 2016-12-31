No. 20 LSU defense smothers No. 13 Louisville in 29-9 win in Citrus Bowl

No. 20 LSU beat No. 13 Louisville 29-9 in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Saturday.

Running back Derrius Guice was the MVP of the game. He finished with 26 carries for 138 yards. He had a rushing touchdown and a receiving one.

Quarterback Danny Etling was 16-of-29 passing for 217 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw one interception.

The LSU defense held Louisville's offense to 220 total yards and no touchdowns. Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson was sacked eight times. He finished 10-of-27 passing for 153 yards and rushed for 33 yards on 26 carries.

Defensive end Arden Key set a new school record for sacks in a season at 12. The previous record was 11. Key's record-setting sack was on a safety.

SCORING PLAYS:

Louisville kicker Blanton Creque made a 24-yard field goal. LSU - 0, Louisville - 3 (1st Qtr.)

LSU QB Danny Etling threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Colin Jeter. Kick was good. LSU - 7, Louisville - 3 (2nd Qtr.)

LSU QB Danny Etling threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to running back Derrius Guice. Kick was good. LSU - 14, Louisville - 3 (2nd Qtr.)

LSU DE sacks Louisville QB Lamar Jackson for a safety. LSU - 16, Louisville - 3 (2nd Qtr.)

Louisville kicker Blanton Creque made a 47-yard field goal. LSU - 16, Louisville - 6 (2nd Qtr.)

LSU RB Derrius Guice ran for a 70-yard touchdown. Field goad was good. LSU - 23, Louisville - 6 (3rd Qtr.)

LSU kicker Colby Delahoussaye made a 42-yard field goal. LSU - 26, Louisville - 6 (3rd Qtr.)

Louisville kicker Blanton Creque made a 30-yard field goal. LSU - 26, Louisville - 9 (4th Qtr.)

LSU kicker Colby Delahoussaye made a 25-yard field goal. LSU - 29, Louisville - 9 (4th Qtr.)

