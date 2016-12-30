BREC makes strides in 2016; has big plans for coming year

BREC had a fair number of accomplishments to celebrate in the past year despite the August flooding.

The Parish Parks and Recreation Department opened five new playgrounds, a splash pad, and a new visitors center. With new money dedicated to the project, Liberty Lagoon at Independence Park will be expanded in 2017 and that means more kids of all ages will be able to enjoy it. Other 2017 projects include Forest Community, North Sherwood Community Park, and the Gardens at Independence.

The Knock Knock Children's Museum on Dalrymple Dr. is also scheduled to open next summer.

