VIDEO: LSU continues to prepare for Citrus Bowl match-up

The LSU Tigers will face the Louisville Cardinals Saturday, December 31 at 10 a.m. in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the video above to see how the team has been getting ready.

RELATED STORIES:

LSU practices in warm Orlando ahead of Citrus Bowl

Citrus Bowl preview: LSU QB Etling talks Orgeron's shorts, RBs and Malachi Dupre

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.