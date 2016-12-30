Hiding Behind the Mask organization collects donations for the homeless

Friday, a group called Hiding Behind the Mask collected items to benefit the homeless for a giveaway next week.

“People hide a lot. We shield everything that we don't want the outside world to know about us, so hiding behind the mask is a platform that allows everyone to open up about what's going on with them, about them and not be ashamed,” said Karonda Rowley with Hiding Behind the Mask.

This organization is about a year old, and this donation drive is geared towards helping the homeless population in the community. The group was set up at the main library on Goodwood. Rowley hopes that the toiletries, blankets, gloves, and hats collected will somehow make life easier for those struggling with homelessness. Any leftover items will be distributed to more of those in need, including the elderly and those affected by the August flooding.

Hiding Behind the Mask stands ready to help.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.