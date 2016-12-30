Police arrest Brew-Bacher's employee in connection with armed robbery attempt

Authorities have made a second arrest in the attempted robbery at Brew-Bacher’s Grill on Tuesday night and they say the second suspect was an employee of the restaurant.

On Thursday, 22-year-old Erneston Nelson allegedly attempted to rob the restaurant on Government St. by pulling a gun on two workers near the back door of the restaurant.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the tense moments when Nelson allegedly pointed a gun at one of the employees and grabbed him by the neck before forcing his way inside the business. He eventually ran off after one of the workers armed themselves.

Police arrested Nelson later that night and charged him with attempted armed robbery. They believe he was the masked gunman, but now they have also arrested 21-year-old Camron Long, a fry cook at the restaurant who they say planned the robbery.

"That individual walked in with the suspect. He apparently had a gun on him, but he was in cahoots with him, so through the course of the investigation, we found that out," said Sergeant L’Jean McKneely with BRPD.

Police say that Nelson and Long were friends and though they do not know how long the men had been planning to hit the restaurant, police say Long was the mastermind behind the scheme.

"He knew the inside workings of the business,” McKneely said. “He knew where the safe was. He knew that they had money in there, so they devised a plan together because he was the inside guy and he got the other guy to come in with the gun."

While the owner of Brew-Bacher’s did not want to appear on camera, he said he is still shocked that the crime was an inside job. While police tell say the crime was not related to similar recent attacks along Government St., it remains unclear if it was inspired by another attempted robbery that happened across the street at Anthony's Italian Deli just nights before.

Officers with BRPD arrested Long at Brew-Bacher’s on Thursday and took him back to the robbery division for questioning. Upon questioning, Long immediately started to pass out and started vomiting, police say. He then admitted he was the one who planned the robbery.

Nelson was arrested for attempted armed robbery, which he admitted to, and stated to police Long was the person who orchestrated the robbery. Both men have been charged with attempted armed robbery and have been booked into the EBR Parish Prison.

