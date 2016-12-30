Donation drop-off locations set up for ‘Baby Olivia’

Officials with the New Roads Fire Department gave an update on ‘Baby Olivia,’ a newborn who was left in a trash can at Walmart by her mother.

The Pointe Coupee Fire District 5, in a Facebook post, said after communication with the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services on December 30, they were informed of a donation drop-off for those wishing to donate to ‘Baby Olivia.’

Anyone wanting to donate blankets, clothes, diapers, and similar infant items can bring them to the local DCFS office at 160 S. Ardenwood Dr. in Baton Rouge or stop by the fire station on Morganza Highway in New Roads. Firefighters will make sure they get donations to the DCFS office.

Members of the New Roads Fire Department are still working on setting up a fund for the baby, but say they are ‘stepping easy’ to ensure any funds collected would be securely saved and managed for her care.

The New Roads Fire Department also expressed gratitude for those concerned for the well-being of ‘Baby Olivia.’

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.