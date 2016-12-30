Ascension Parish deputies searching for repeated armed robber

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Terrance Richard, 26, who authorities say is wanted for several charges including armed robbery and assault.

According to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre on December 28, deputies began investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Pak-A-Pak convenient store located on Highway 1 South in Donaldsonville.

Witnesses told deputies Richard entered the store holding an employee at gunpoint demanding money from the cash register. Richard then grabbed a handful of cash from the register and exited the store with about $900 in cash, according to reports.

Upon capture, Richard will be charged with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and false imprisonment.

Richard is a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history including felony theft, burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and resisting an officer.

Anyone with information on the Richard’s whereabouts is urged to contact APSO at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7868. To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.+

