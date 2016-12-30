YOUR TURN: Baby 'Olivia'

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Beth Ann Adams. Adams and dozens of others reacted on our Facebook page to the story about Baby "Olivia," the newborn infant who was abandoned by her mother last week.

Police arrested the mother who they say gave birth to the child and then left her in a trash can in a Walmart bathroom. The story sparked an outpouring of support for the infant from Adams and others. In her words:

I’m praying that when the time comes for her to be placed in a home that it be a loving home. I hope that this opens the eyes and hearts to the many needs of children already in the system, needing a forever home with a loving family.

