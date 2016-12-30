Crime stoppers tip leads to arrest of Donaldsonville man

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office have in custody a wanted man for second degree battery charges after receiving a crime stoppers tip.

According to Deputy Bobby Webre, 29-year-old Markquincy Chatman, of Donaldsonville, was arrested on December 29 after deputies received a tip that Chapman was at a residence in Garland, Texas.

On December 13, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Donaldsonville Village Apartments. Chatman allegedly struck an acquaintance after an argument and broke her tooth and busted her lip.

As the investigation continued, deputies learned that Chatman has committed battery on the acquaintance before.

According to authorities, Chatman has been arrested 10 times with charges stemming from felony domestic abuse battery, possession of cocaine, and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Chatman is currently in the Dallas County Texas jail awaiting extradition. He will be charge with felony second-degree battery.

