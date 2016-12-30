LSU ties school record for 3s in a game, but falls 96-89 to Vanderbilt

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE - LSU tied a school record for three-pointers made, but the Tigers were unable to put a consistent stop to the good shooting of Vanderbilt and the Commodores were able to escape with a wild 96-89 victory over the Tigers in the Southeastern Conference opener for both at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Thursday night.

The loss snapped LSU home-court winning streak at nine games dating back to last season and left the Tigers 8-4 on the year and 0-1 in the SEC. The Commodores are now 7-6 on the year and 1-0 in the SEC>

LSU tied the school mark of 17 three-pointers last set in March 2003 in a game at Tennessee. The 17 field goal sets the school mark for three-pointers in the Maravich Center, breaking the old mark of 16 which occurred against Auburn in February 2003.

In an amazing stat line, both teams shot over 53 percent for the game and both made 31 field goals. LSU was 31-of-54 for 57.4%, while Vandy was 31-of-58 for 53.4%. Outside the arc, both teams made threes with amazing regularity with LSU hitting the school record 17 on 28 attempts (60.7 percent) while Vanderbilt was 16-of-32 for 50 percent.

Free throws were in Vanderbilt’s favor, 18-of-24 to 10-of-16 but several of those came late as LSU tried to catch up. Both teams had 29 rebounds.

But while Vandy had a 24-22 advantage in the paint, the Commodores got double points off every one of LSU’s 15 turnovers (18) while LSU got 18 off 11 Vandy turnovers.

LSU sophomore Antonio Blakeney led the LSU scoring with another 20 point game, this time 24 on 8-of-13 shooting, including 2 treys and 6-7 at the line. Freshman Wayde Sims came in to play 20 minutes and hit four treys to finish with 14 points. Brandon Sampson had 12 points while Skylar Mays and Jalyn Patterson had 11 each.

LSU’s point guards did well with Mays having four assists, no turnovers; Patterson six assists, no turnovers; and, Branden Jenkins, seeing his first action as a Tiger, two assists, no turnovers in 19 minutes. Jenkins had five points.

Click here for more