Dept. of Justice claims state may be violating civil rights of mentally ill people in nursing facilities

The Justice Department has made a shocking announcement, claiming the State of Louisiana has violated the civil rights of thousands of people who are mentally ill.

The federal investigation says those people are being stuck in costly nursing facilities, with almost no way to talk to family or friends. The claim also alleges Louisiana unnecessarily relies on the nursing facilities, and the Department of Justice says that violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"First of all, this is a nursing home, so the majority of the people that live there are sick and if they're not, they're so much older and that person who understands, they feel that they don't belong there, that leads them to become further isolated,” said Vickie Ryan of Mental Health America of Louisiana.

The State Department of Health replied to the findings, saying finding the right care is an ongoing problem. They will review the Department of Justice's recommendations.

