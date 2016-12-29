Traffic fatalities expected to be high with New Year's Eve on a weekend

The number of traffic accidents is expected to rise dramatically since New Year's Eve and Day fall on a weekend this year.

Thursday, the Highway Safety Commission warned residents to make a plan for any parties and to arrange a ride if you intend on drinking.

“Last year, we had about 44 injuries during the New Year's Eve weekend. Remember last year New Year's Eve fell on a Thursday. However, when New Year's Eve actually falls on a weekend, that has almost doubled. We're looking at almost 99 injuries that are alcohol related,” said Dr. Katara Williams, executive director of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Drunk driving accidents can kill you or the people you hit. That's why the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission says you need to be sure you have a plan before you head out this weekend for the festivities.

