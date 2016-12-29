Man arrested for double murder in 2015

The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man in connection with two murders that occurred on June 19, 2015.

Officials say Jonathan Robertson, 26, was riding in a vehicle with Brandi Gilbert, 23, and Corrine Rayford, 23, when he shot both of them multiple times and robbed them of their belongings.

After killing the two women, Robertson drove the victims' vehicle to the 8100 block of Boone Ave. and parked it on the shoulder of the road.

DNA processed by the State Police Crime Lab was vital to the investigation. Robertson was in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on an unrelated charge prior to this arrest.

The report states Robertson used the same weapon during an attempted robbery that occurred in July of 2015.

