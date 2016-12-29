Baton Rouge law enforcement feeds hungry seniors

In the spirit of the holidays, deputies and police officers served a hot, cooked meal one spoonful at a time.

Officers got together at the McKinley Alumni Center Thursday for "Serving with a Passion and Purpose." The event involved the Baton Rouge Police Department, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the Baton Rouge Constable's Office, and even the New Orleans Police Department. The meals were all home cooked.

“I'm cooking. It's coming from the heart. I'm getting in the kitchen. I'm cooking. I'm up all night. Rather than it's just being store bought and they just put it in the microwave, they just put it in the oven, and they just eat it. So this feels good. I get to feed people and they enjoy it, and they're eating it, and they're like, ‘This is really good. Who cooked this? How old she is,’” said Shantelle Howard, the cook, who is also an officer with NOPD.

Meals were also served Thursday morning at St. Vincent de Paul.

