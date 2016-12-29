Police say driver dies after running red light at busy intersection

A man who failed to stop at the red light of a busy intersection in Baton Rouge was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to investigators.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Jacob Labauve, 32, of Prairieville, died from injuries suffered in a crash on Florida Boulevard at Lobdell Boulevard just before 5 p.m.

Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr. said after Labauve ran a red light at the intersection, the 2010 Ford F-150 he was driving crashed into a 2011 Toyota Sienna. He added the truck then went off the road and slammed head on into a tree.

Officials said Labauve was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said they do not suspect impairment was a factor in the crash.

