Shoepeg Cornbread Dressing

Air date: December 29, 2016. Source: Chef John Folse.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 6 Servings

Comment:

Cornbread is a staple of southern dressings. Shoepeg corn adds the unique sweet flavor that makes this dressing pure Louisiana.

Ingredients:

1 (11-ounce) can shoepeg corn

1 cup yellow cornmeal

½ cup flour

2 tsps baking powder

1 tsp salt

2 tbsps sugar

1 egg, beaten

5 tbsps melted butter, divided

¾ cup milk

4 chicken leg quarters

½ cup diced onions

½ cup diced celery

½ cup diced red bell peppers

1 tbsp minced garlic

6 cups water

¼ tsp rubbed sage

? tsp dried basil leaves

? tsp dried thyme

¼ cup minced pimientos

¼ cup sliced green onions

¼ cup chopped parsley

1 pint oysters with liquid, optional

salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease a 9-inch cake pan and set aside. In a mixing bowl, combine cornmeal, flour, baking powder, 1 teaspoon salt and sugar. In a separate bowl, whisk together egg, 2 tablespoons melted butter and milk. Add egg mixture to cornmeal and blend well. Pour corn bread batter into prepared cake pan and bake 15–20 minutes. Remove and cool. Separate chicken legs from thighs. In a 2-quart stockpot over medium-high heat, combine chicken, onions, celery, bell peppers and minced garlic, stirring to mix. Add water, bring to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer. Cook 30–40 minutes or until chicken is tender and falling from bones. Remove chicken and allow to cool. Retain stock and seasonings. Bone and finely chop cooled chicken, discarding bones. Return meat to pot with stock and seasonings. Stir in shoepeg corn, sage, basil, thyme, remaining butter, pimientos, green onions and parsley. Bring mixture to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. If desired, add oysters and liquid and cook 2 additional minutes. Strain and set solids aside, reserving 3 cups stock. Crumble corn bread into a large mixing bowl. Season reserved stock with salt and pepper. Add chicken and seasonings to crumbled corn bread along with 2½ cups reserved stock, stirring until well blended. Dressing should be very moist but not watery. If desired, use unbaked dressing to stuff roasts. To serve dressing as a side, pour mixture back into cake pan and drizzle with 3–4 tablespoons stock. Bake, uncovered, 20–30 minutes or until dressing begins to brown lightly around edges. Dressing may be made the evening before cooking, but should be baked immediately prior to serving. Do not overcook as dressing will tend to dry out.