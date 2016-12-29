LSU's Victor dismissed from men's basketball team

LSU men's basketball head coach Johnny Jones announced on Thursday, December 29 that Craig Victor II has been dismissed from the team for violation of team rules.
Victor, a junior forward from New Orleans, played in eight games with five starts for the 8-3 Tigers this year.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
