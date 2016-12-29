LSU's Victor dismissed from men's basketball team - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU's Victor dismissed from men's basketball team

Craig Victor II (Source: WAFB) Craig Victor II (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU men's basketball head coach Johnny Jones announced on Thursday, December 29 that Craig Victor II has been dismissed from the team for violation of team rules.

Victor, a junior forward from New Orleans, played in eight games with five starts for the 8-3 Tigers this year.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

