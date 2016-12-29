Friends mourn the loss of bed ridden man killed by house fire

Connie Davenport spent Thursday trying to think about the good times she had with her friend, Moses Edwards, and his two sisters, but it wasn't easy.

"It's so hard to think that something like this would happen,” Davenport said.

She woke up Thursday morning to find out that Edwards died in an overnight fire at his home on Washington Street. Davenport says he suffered a severe stroke ten years ago, and was bed ridden.

The two sisters managed to escape with second degree burns, but Edwards did not survive. Davenport feels like she lost a brother.

"We went to school together,” Davenport said. “And we were very close as family members. Their family and my family."

Fire officials say the flames started around 1 a.m. on Thursday, December 29. It started in the back of the home and destroyed half the house. Officials say there was heavy smoke, which led to Edwards' death.

"It was the smoke that got to him,” said Mark Miles with the Baton Rouge Fire Department. “They did a pretty good stop on securing the fire, but even in doing that, the house did receive heavy fire and smoke damage."

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Davenport says the sisters were released from the hospital and are recovering at a relative's home. Friends say it will be a while before they're over this tremendous loss.

"This family, they were not just our neighbors, they were our friends, and good Christian people,” said Donald Sterling, the pastor at the church next to the home.

