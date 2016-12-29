Suspect arrested in fatal Monterrey Blvd. shooting

The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on December 23 on Monterrey Blvd.

Da'Rashio Wicks, 21, was arrested in the shooting death of Mito Ramirez, 50. The incident occurred around noon on Friday in the front yard of 2080 Monterrey Blvd.

According to Wicks, he and his brother and his brother's friend found Ramirez sleeping in the front yard. He says the group attempted to wake Ramirez, who awoke speaking Spanish and brandished a pocket knife at the group. The three allegedly fled the area with Ramirez chasing Wicks' brother.

Wicks then retreated into the home and retrieved an assault rifle. Officials say he returned to the front yard to confront Ramirez, who was now alone. Wicks says he was approximately 30-40 feet from Ramirez facing him when Ramirez allegedly began moving toward him while holding the knife. It was at this time Wicks shot Ramirez, who was transported to the hospital and died later from his wounds. Officials have not been able to find any next of kin for Ramirez.

Detectives located a knife at the scene in Ramirez's left back pants pocket. This is not consistent with Wicks' statement that Ramirez was coming at him with the knife in his hand.

Wicks was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and is charged with second degree murder.

