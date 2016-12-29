1 adult, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with crime spree in - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

1 adult, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with crime spree in Pierre Part

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Nicholas N. Leger, 22. (Source: Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office) Nicholas N. Leger, 22. (Source: Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office)
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

One adult and two juveniles are facing multiple charges in connection with a crime spree in Pierre Part that took place November 21 and 22, says Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon.

Nicholas Leger, 22, and two 15-year-old juveniles were arrested Thursday, December 29 and are charged with crimes involving criminal damage by sinking boats, cutting tires on vehicles, and stealing assorted valuables from multiple locations in the Pierre Part Bay to East Bayou Dr. area.

The first juvenile arrested is from St. Mary Parish and is charged with:

  • Felony theft
  • Attempted theft
  • Simple criminal damage to property (four counts)
  • Misdemeanor theft
  • Criminal mischief (two counts)

The second juvenile arrested is from Assumption Parish and is charged with:

  • Felony theft
  • Attempted theft
  • Simple criminal damage to property (eight counts)
  • Criminal mischief

Leger is charged with:

  • Felony theft
  • Attempted theft
  • Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles (two counts)
  • Simple criminal damage to property
  • Criminal mischief

Leger was booked into the parish jail and is awaiting a bond hearing. The two juveniles were released into the custody of their parents. The three suspects' crimes involved ten victims.

